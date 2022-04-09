Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €179.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($196.70) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($202.20) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($160.11) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €177.75 ($195.33).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €150.85 ($165.77) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a one year high of €116.37 ($127.88). The business has a fifty day moving average of €158.81 and a 200 day moving average of €160.88.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

