Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Cut to €179.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €201.00 ($220.88) to €179.00 ($196.70) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.87. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $102.66.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

