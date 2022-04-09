Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Apr 9th, 2022

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLYGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.85) to GBX 1,530 ($20.07) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.64) to GBX 1,530 ($20.07) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.41) to GBX 1,224 ($16.05) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,166.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

