Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTC:HRST) Plans Dividend of $5.50

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTC:HRST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 5.50 per share on Friday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.
Shares of HRST opened at $6.00 on Friday. Harvest Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
About Harvest Oil & Gas (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvest Oil & Gas (HRST)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.