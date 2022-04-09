Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates €89.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.54 ($101.69).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €55.78 ($61.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.04. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

