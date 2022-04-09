Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 239,081 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65. The stock has a market cap of £27.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

