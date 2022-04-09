Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 239,081 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65. The stock has a market cap of £27.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40.
About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.