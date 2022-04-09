Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

HAYPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Hays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of HAYPY stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%.

About Hays (Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

