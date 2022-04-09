Haywood Securities Increases Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$50.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Haywood Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EDV. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a C$2,850.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$707.02.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.30. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$25.50 and a one year high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

