Head-To-Head Analysis: Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) versus MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MariMed and Aurora Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 1.96 $7.22 million N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis $191.43 million 3.92 -$542.59 million ($1.57) -2.22

MariMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Cannabis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MariMed and Aurora Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aurora Cannabis 2 7 0 0 1.78

MariMed presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 216.01%. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus price target of $7.15, suggesting a potential upside of 104.78%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 6.04% 26.74% 6.84% Aurora Cannabis -167.83% -11.52% -9.00%

Summary

MariMed beats Aurora Cannabis on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients. It also sells vaporizers; consumable vaporizer accessories; and herb mills for using CanniMed herbal cannabis products, as well as grinders and vaporizer lockable containers. In addition, the company engages in the development of medical cannabis products at various stages of development, including oral, topical, edible, and inhalable products; and operation of CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers. Further, it provides patient counselling services; design and construction services; and cannabis analytical product testing services. The company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, Woodstock, and WMMC. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

