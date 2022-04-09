Head-To-Head Analysis: Longeveron (LGVN) versus Its Rivals

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Longeveron to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Longeveron has a beta of -7.08, indicating that its stock price is 808% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longeveron’s peers have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Longeveron and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longeveron -1,305.13% -61.46% -51.57% Longeveron Competitors -4,344.30% -115.23% -11.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Longeveron and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longeveron $1.31 million -$17.05 million -10.74 Longeveron Competitors $1.84 billion $239.37 million -1.76

Longeveron’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Longeveron. Longeveron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Longeveron and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longeveron 0 0 2 0 3.00 Longeveron Competitors 6000 20506 42906 854 2.55

Longeveron presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.44%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.08%. Given Longeveron’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Longeveron has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Longeveron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Longeveron peers beat Longeveron on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Longeveron (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in various indications, such as aging frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Miami, Florida.

