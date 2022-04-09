Head-To-Head Comparison: Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) & Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) and Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paul Mueller and Chart Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A Chart Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Paul Mueller shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Paul Mueller shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Chart Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chart Industries has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paul Mueller and Chart Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paul Mueller 3.79% 23.74% 5.87% Chart Industries 4.49% 7.70% 4.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paul Mueller and Chart Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paul Mueller $184.61 million 0.25 $7.00 million $6.42 6.70 Chart Industries $1.32 billion 4.84 $59.10 million $1.44 120.93

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Paul Mueller. Paul Mueller is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chart Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chart Industries beats Paul Mueller on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paul Mueller (Get Rating)

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers. The Industrial Equipment segment offers biopharmaceutical and pure water equipment; heat transfer products; and stainless steel, alloy processing, and storage tanks, as well as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment. The Field Fabrication segment provides field-erected tanks, vessels, equipment installation, process piping, retrofit and/or repair of process systems, and turnkey design and construction services for processing plants. Its products are used in sanitary and industrial process applications. The Transportation segment transports products to customers and field fabrication sites, and backhauls of materials and components, as well as offers contract carriage services for third parties. The Company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The company also offers process technology, liquefaction train, and critical equipment for the LNG, including small to mid-scale facilities, floating LNG applications, and large base-load export facilities; brazed aluminum, Core-in-Kettle, heat exchangers, cold boxes, air cooled heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and pipe works; and air cooled heat exchangers and axial cooling fans for the power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining applications. In addition, it provides highly engineered equipment that is used in specialty end-market applications for hydrogen, LNG, biogas, CO2 Capture, food and beverage, aerospace, lasers, cannabis, and water treatment; and cryogenic components, including vacuum insulated pipes, specialty liquid nitrogen, end-use equipment, and cryogenic flow meters. Additionally, it provides extended warranties, plant start-up, parts, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services; plant services on equipment, including brazed aluminum heat exchangers, cold boxes, etc.; and service locations that undertake installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as equipment leasing solutions. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in Ball Ground, Georgia.

