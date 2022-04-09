HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.07.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.96, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.09.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.