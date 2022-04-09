Hellenic Coin Price Hits $3.68 on Top Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.61 or 0.00262566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001355 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

