HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €81.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($89.01) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($96.70) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.41 ($83.97).

HelloFresh stock opened at €39.91 ($43.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.68. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($107.14).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

