Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Trading Down 4.5%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02). Approximately 6,866,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,017,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of £15.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.72.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. The company is developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells for use in immunotherapy, as well as for R/R AML; and Human Postnatal Hemogenic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

