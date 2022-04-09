Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1,360.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 57.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,349,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.77 and a 52-week high of $90.47.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

