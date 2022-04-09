Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,129,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $4,450,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

