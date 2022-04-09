Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 130 ($1.70).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 177.40 ($2.33).

LON HOC opened at GBX 132.70 ($1.74) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.40 ($2.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.67. The firm has a market cap of £681.91 million and a PE ratio of 12.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

