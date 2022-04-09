Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.76

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.76 and traded as high as $18.74. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 167,454 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

