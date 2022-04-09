HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

HMST has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 851,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,264,000 after purchasing an additional 132,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 127,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 204,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

