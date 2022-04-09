Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,674. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

