Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will report sales of $143.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.10 million and the highest is $147.00 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $131.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $594.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $617.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $650.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $703.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.35. 832,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,257. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.32. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 364,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 654,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 159,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

