Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens cut shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Hub Group stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

