Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered Hub Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.14.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $61.37 on Friday. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
