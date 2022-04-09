Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered Hub Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $61.37 on Friday. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

