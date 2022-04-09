Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 25,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 67,607 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

