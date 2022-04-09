Humana Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.68 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.94.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $457.81 on Thursday. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.99 and its 200 day moving average is $429.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.