Humaniq One Day Trading Volume Hits $56,252.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $56,252.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

