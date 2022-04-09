Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.70. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 268,522 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Huttig Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $291.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Huttig Building Products ( NASDAQ:HBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Huttig Building Products by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 145,609 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $6,580,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $2,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

