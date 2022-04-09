Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRNNF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF remained flat at $$28.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

