Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Down 19%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 19% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. 6,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,106,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $23,552,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 411,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $4,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

