Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Down 19%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 19% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. 6,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,106,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HYZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

