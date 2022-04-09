I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

IMAB traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 930,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,660. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in I-Mab by 203.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in I-Mab by 72.2% in the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 572,142 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter worth approximately $24,911,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter worth approximately $22,472,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

