I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $580,402.32

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $580,402.32 and approximately $263.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.63 or 0.00272035 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005081 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022561 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.90 or 0.00653778 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,507,687 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

