IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.93

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.57. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 3,940,335 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $31,851,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $15,251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $4,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,154,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

