Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.60) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.31) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.05 ($13.24).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.45) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.02).

