Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2,784.10 or 0.06549915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $863,072.26 and approximately $1,965.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.47 or 0.07548276 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,495.89 or 0.99976326 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

