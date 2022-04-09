ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $132.07 on Major Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $132.07 or 0.00309203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 84.1% higher against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $607.90 million and $17.98 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00046277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.89 or 0.07618161 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,707.97 or 0.99990017 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,602,952 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

