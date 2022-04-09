Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVE. StockNews.com raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 24,606 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $368,597.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla purchased 6,500 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Identiv by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Identiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

INVE traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,142. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $301.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,354.00 and a beta of 1.63. Identiv has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

