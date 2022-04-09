Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Idorsia from CHF 41 to CHF 35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Shares of IDRSF stock remained flat at $$20.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672. Idorsia has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $30.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.