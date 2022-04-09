Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,067 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

PTON stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.