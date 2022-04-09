Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $13,802,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

