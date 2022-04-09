Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

