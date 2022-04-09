Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 887 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Argus decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

