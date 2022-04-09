Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,371 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYV opened at $107.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $8,562,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,771 shares of company stock valued at $81,302,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

