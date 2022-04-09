Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.