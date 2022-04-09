Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 153,361 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 594,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,877,000 after acquiring an additional 220,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,432,000 after acquiring an additional 156,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $108.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.