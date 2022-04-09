Ieq Capital LLC Sells 169 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of TSN opened at $92.44 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

