Ieq Capital LLC Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

