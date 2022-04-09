IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.95

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.95 and traded as low as $23.50. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.