Illuvium (ILV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.32 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $385.03 million and approximately $21.32 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $591.57 or 0.01391727 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.95 or 0.07582348 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,555.51 or 1.00116632 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.